Edmonton Oilers fire 41 shots but can’t score in Toronto

Tons of chances but no goals for the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night in Toronto. Curtis McElhinney made 41 saves as the Leafs escaped with a 1-0 victory.

The game-winner came on the Maple Leaf’s first shot on goal. Just 34 seconds in, Jake Gardiner’s point shot was tipped by Zach Hyman and crept through Laurent Brossoit’s pads.

Action picked up in the second period with the Oilers shorthanded. After a Leafs shot hit the post, Darnell Nurse cleared the puck off the goal line. That sent Connor McDavid in on a breakaway, but Curtis McElhinney denied the backhand deke. The Oilers had a two-minute five-on-three power play late in the second period. Leon Draisaitl drilled a shot off the post and McElhinney denied a Mark Letestu one-timer to hold the Oilers off the board.

The Oilers were on the power play again early in the third, and again they couldn’t cash in. McElhinney made a couple of good saves, and McDavid ripped a wrist shot off the goal post. The Oilers continued to apply pressure but couldn’t find the tying goal.

McElhinney improves to 6-0 in his career against the Oilers. Brossoit made 22 saves.

The Oilers, now 12-16-2 on the season, outshot the Leafs 19-7 in the second period and 16-5 in the third. They’ll visit Columbus on Tuesday.