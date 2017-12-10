Canada
Dryer fire at Saskatoon house in Arbor Creek neighbourhood

A dryer fire evacuated a Saskatoon house in the 200-block of Kutz Crescent on Sunday afternoon.

A dryer fire force the evacuation of a home in Saskatoon’s Arbor Creek neighbourhood on Sunday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a call reporting smoke inside the home at 211 Kutz Cres. at around 1:30 p.m. CT.

Crews arrived to fine smoke coming from the house and all occupants evacuated.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze in the basement laundry room.

An investigator said the fire originated in the dryer, but the cause is still being determined.

Damage is estimated at $25,000.

Fire department officials are reminding people to regularly clean out the lint from dryers.

