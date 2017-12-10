Weapon complaint in Saskatoon’s Varsity View neighbourhood
Saskatoon police are investigating a weapon complaint at an apartment in the Varsity View neighbourhood.
Officers are currently in the 1300-block of Temperance Street.
Traffic is restricted in the area.
People are being asked by police to avoid the area if possible.
