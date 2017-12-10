Canada
December 10, 2017 3:42 pm
Updated: December 10, 2017 3:45 pm

Weapon complaint in Saskatoon’s Varsity View neighbourhood

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police are currently investigating a weapon complaint at an apartment in Saskatoon’s Varsity View neighbourhood.

Saskatoon police are investigating a weapon complaint at an apartment in the Varsity View neighbourhood.

Officers are currently in the 1300-block of Temperance Street.

Traffic is restricted in the area.

People are being asked by police to avoid the area if possible.

