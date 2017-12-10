Sam’s Christmas helps Winnipeg families in need

An event hosted by a local charity is aiming to give families something to smile about this holiday season.

Sam’s Christmas is a volunteer-run project that sees “deluxe hampers” brought to 47 families throughout the city who are in need.

The hampers are donated by students, families and businesses throughout Winnipeg that want to take some of the pressure out of an otherwise stressful part of the year.

“We’re just here to lighten the load at Christmas time because it can be quite expensive,” Project Echo’s Deborah Einarson-Woods said. “[Volunteers] adopt the families, buy presents for the families, take an interest in them and help make Christmas special.”

The hampers are filled with clothing, food, presents, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and more. They’re all completely personalized for those in need by those donating.

“They’re larger than most people expect,” Einarson-Woods said. “If you have a small vehicle [to deliver them in] you’re probably going to be making two trips.”

Geordie Wilson was one of the volunteers doing a Santa impersonation on Sunday. He said it’s his third year with Sam’s Christmas and that he gets something new out of the experience every time he delivers the presents to families.

“When you’re a little kid and it’s Christmas you get so excited about getting a gift,” Wilson said. “But as you get older, you don’t get excited about getting a new dress shirt or new socks — you feel good about helping people.”

Wilson dropped off his hamper — 10 boxes of goods and food he said should last until January — to a family of five from Nigeria.

Victoria, who was one of the recipients, smiled as she sorted through a box of sweaters, jackets and toques.

“I was surprised,” Victoria said. “Just to see all these boxes and know that someone cares about us and someone would make us this happy…I’m so happy and so glad. “

Like the other 46 families, Victoria and her sisters were nominated by a teacher at their school to be eligible for the hamper.

Project Echo has been providing food and clothing to Winnipeggers in need since 2002.