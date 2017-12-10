Man missing after Cumberland fire destroys three houses

A man is missing and three houses have been destroyed after a fire ripped through a residential neighbourhood in Cumberland on Vancouver Island.

Dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze on Penrith Avenue early Saturday morning.

The fire moved so quickly that two homes were already engulfed in flames and had spread to a third house by the time crews arrived shortly after 3 a.m.

The man who lives in the house where the fire started is currently missing.

A mother and her son were able to escape from one of the homes that caught fire and no one was home at the third house.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.