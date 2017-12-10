Canada
December 10, 2017 2:04 pm
Updated: December 10, 2017 2:54 pm

Canadian Nobel laureate, Hiroshima survivor urges world to ban nukes

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Breatrice Fihn of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons urged nuclear powers of the world to adopt the treaty of prohibition of nuclear weapons. Hiroshima bombing survivor and Canadian Setsuko Thurlow also told those in attendance what she saw after the bombing.

MOSCOW – A leading activist in the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, has likened her group’s aim with her struggle to survive the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Setsuko Thurlow, who was 13 when the 1945 bombing devastated her Japanese city, spoke Sunday at the formal Nobel Peace prize presentation in Oslo, Norway. The group is a driving force behind an international treaty to ban nuclear weapons.

Thurlow said the blast left her buried under the rubble of a school, but she was able to see some light and crawl to safety.

She says “our light now is the ban treaty.” She adds “I repeat those words that I heard called to me in the ruins of Hiroshima: ‘Don’t give up. Keep pushing. See the light? Crawl toward it.”‘

WATCH: Hiroshima bombing survivor says ‘danger has been heightened’ with Trump, Kim Jong-Un at helm

© 2017 The Canadian Press

