Fatal overnight fire in Fenelon Falls

The body of an elderly man was found after an overnight fire was extinguished on the upper floor of an Oak Street residence in the village of Fenelon Falls.

Fire crews from multiple stations responded to the blaze that broke out sometime around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The Ontario Fire Marshall arrived on scene early Sunday morning and the area was taped off as the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the cause of the fire.

The police took one man into custody as part of the investigation late last night.

“We have one person in custody and we are continuing that portion of the investigation,” said City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Const. Jackie Hildenbrand. “We are still working to confirm the identity of the deceased and that will be confirmed following a post-mortem observations.”

Authorities are not releasing anymore details at this time, the Office of the Fire Marshall is assisting members of the Kawartha Lakes O.P.P. who are leading the investigation.