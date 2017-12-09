Canada
December 9, 2017 9:54 am

One man in serious condition following a stabbing in Scarborough

By

Toronto police have arrested one person after a stabbing in Scarborough that has left one man in serious condition.

Global News
A A

One man has been sent to hospital in serious condition after an overnight stabbing in Scarborough.

Paramedics say that the victim was found at a building located at 10 Everest Road in the area of Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue.

Investigators say the man was found suffering from a single stab wound after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim is now in hospital where he is listed in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Toronto police say that one man was arrested and taken into custody.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
640 Toronto
Global News Radio
GTA
Scarborough
Stabbing
Toronto Police Services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News