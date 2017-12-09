One man in serious condition following a stabbing in Scarborough

One man has been sent to hospital in serious condition after an overnight stabbing in Scarborough.

Paramedics say that the victim was found at a building located at 10 Everest Road in the area of Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue.

Investigators say the man was found suffering from a single stab wound after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim is now in hospital where he is listed in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Toronto police say that one man was arrested and taken into custody.