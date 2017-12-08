World
Barack Obama compares path of politics today to path of Nazi Germany

By Staff The Associated Press

Former president Barack Obama speaks to a gathering of more than 50 mayors and other guests during the North American Climate Summit on December 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Scott Olson/Getty Images
CHICAGO – Former President Barack Obama says Americans must be vigilant in their defence of democracy or risk following the path of Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

At a speech earlier this week, the former president told the Economic Club of Chicago that “things can fall apart fairly quickly” if Americans don’t “tend to this garden of democracy.”

During the speech Tuesday, Obama pointed to Hitler’s rise to power in Germany as he implored the audience to “pay attention … and vote.”

Obama also defended the media. He said the press “often drove me nuts” but that he understood that a free press was vital to democracy.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

