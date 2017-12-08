3 Saskatchewan Party candidates call for action over possible leaked debate questions

As first reported by The Leader-Post, three Saskatchewan Party candidates have signed a letter calling for an investigation into a possible leak of debate questions.

Patrick Bundrock, executive director of the Saskatchewan Party, confirmed Friday that he had received a letter signed by Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Gord Wyant and Scott Moe, alleging a leak of debate questions to another candidate.

“The matter has been referred to the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC). The LEOC will consider the matter and take the appropriate actions,” Bundrock said in a statement.

The three signatories of the letter have each issued statements on the matter.

Beaudry-Mellor’s statement only confirms she signed, but does not mention debate questions: “Tina Beaudry-Mellor can confirm that she was one of the signatories to a letter hand delivered to the party office yesterday asking for a review of allegations raised in the leadership race. As this is an internal party matter, no further comment will be provided at this time.”

Moe’s statement also confirms he signed the letter, but goes into a little more detail: “Very serious and concerning information has come forward with respect to the debate questions, and answers to those questions, being provided in advance to one candidate. I confirm I was signatory to a letter asking the party to investigate this extremely serious situation.

“Our expectation is the party will quickly and thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action to ensure the integrity of the race.”

Moe also declined to comment further.

Wyant’s statement is very similar, as it acknowledges he signed and says he looks forward to the review of the incident: “Yesterday, I co-signed a letter asking the leadership oversight committee of the Saskatchewan Party to investigate whether debate questions or information related to questions had been shared in advance of any debates with a candidate. Concerns have been raised in recent days that such actions may have occurred.

“I have full confidence in the members of the committee to quickly and thoroughly review this matter in the interest of ensuring this leadership race is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.”

It is not clear which candidate the questions were allegedly forwarded to.

A new Saskatchewan Party leader will be chosen at a convention in Saskatoon on Jan. 27.