Man charged with setting fires in Toronto’s Junction area also targeted Little Italy

Toronto police have charged a man accused of lighting several destructive fires in the city’s Junction area and according to police, it wasn’t his first time.

Emergency crews responded to a number of fires near Keele Street and Dundas Street West between Oct. 6 and Nov. 29.

Several items were ignited including garbage bins and furniture, some of which were located on the front porches of homes.

Police said the estimated cost of the damages is pegged in the thousands. More devastatingly, police said one of the fires caused first and second degree burns to a person.

Makoons Meawasige-Moore, 20, of Toronto was charged by police on Thursday with five counts of arson causing damage to property and two counts of arson having disregard for human life.

He made a court appearance on Friday morning.

Less than a week ago, Meawasige-Moore was charged by police in a separate arson investigation that targeted Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

Several fires were set in areas between Lennox Street and Harbord Street, from Bathurst Street to Euclid Avenue on Dec. 1.

Police arrested a man in the area thanks to assistance from the public.

Meawasige-Moore was charged in that investigation with six counts of arson with disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.

During the investigation, police and Toronto’s fire service held a town hall meeting to educate the public on arson and fire prevention, as well as conducted door-to-door canvassing and heightened police patrols in the affected areas.