Okanagan woman meets paramedics who saved her life when she was a toddler

A Penticton woman has been reunited with two ambulance paramedics who saved her life 17 years ago.

Jayden Arnold was two years old in July 2000 when she was rescued from drowning in a residential swimming pool in Surrey.

The paramedics, Roy Stanley and Derek Morris, both now live in the Okanagan.

On Friday, Arnold met the two life-savers at a Penticton ambulance station to express her gratitude.

“I never knew there would come a day when I could stand in front of my heroes and say ‘thank you, thank you. Without you I wouldn’t be here,'” said Arnold.

At the time, Stanley had a two-year-old daughter. “So I knew I had to bring my A-game,” he said.

The reunion was arranged by Arnold’s grandmother who said she always wanted to see the three get together.