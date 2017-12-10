Ferrari thief, racist tirade and a boy’s autism: Three videos that caught your eye this week

A racist tirade and a car thief caught on camera were two of the top trending videos on Global News this week.

Luckily, a video made by a boy with autism about his condition also topped the charts this week, restoring our faith in humanity.

If you are going to steal a Ferrari and take it on a joyride, make sure you have enough money to fill the tank.

Or don’t, because a video of the criminal running out of gas was one of our top-viewed Facebook videos of all time; hitting a million video views Thursday afternoon (and counting!)

The initial story of a racist tirade at a Calgary Superstore caught on camera was one of the top stories on Global News social media channels this week.

The video was viewed almost 600,000 times and reached more than 1.4 million people on Facebook. Subsequent stories reached more than 1.2 million Facebook audience members and had more than 250,000 shares, comments and reactions.

WATCH ABOVE: Raw video captures racist tirade at Calgary Superstore. WARNING: Disturbing content.

ABOVE: Watch an excerpt from George’s video explaining the nature of his autism to his classmates.

But, not all trending videos are horrible. This heartwarming video of a young boy describing his autism was viewed over 100,000 times on YouTube, and Global News’ coverage of it was one of most-clicked stories this week, with more than 20,000 likes, comments and reactions on Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Facebook.