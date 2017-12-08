Seth Rogen cancels SiriusXM interviews in protest of Steven Bannon’s radio show

WARNING: This story contains graphic language

Seth Rogen took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he was cancelling interviews on SiriusXM in protest of the company giving Steven Bannon a radio show.

“I was supposed to do a press tour on @SIRIUSXM on tuesday but I’m no longer doing it because I can’t bring myself to appear on the same service that has decided to support Steve Bannon. Apologies to the shows I had to cancel. And f**k Steve Bannon,” the actor tweeted.

It was announced Tuesday that Bannon, the former chief strategist for U.S. President Donald Trump, accepted a job as permanent radio host of Breitbart News Daily.

Breitbart News Daily is a three-hour show and Bannon co-hosts with Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on a Sirius XM Radio channel dubbed The Patriot, which also features shows from Sean Hannity and Mark Levin.

Rogen has been a critic of Trump and frequently trolls his son, Donald Trump Jr, on Twitter. Last February, Rogen attempted to reach out to Trump Jr. in order to persuade his father to resign “before he destroys the planet.”

The Canadian-American actor noticed that Trump Jr. follows him on Twitter, so he took it upon himself to tweet at him and send him a direct message.

“Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude,” Rogen tweeted, before sending a direct message.

Last June, Rogen appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and they bonded over the fact that Trump’s son follows both of them on Twitter.

“Let’s talk about social media for a second,” Colbert said, “because you have a fairly major presence on social media and you have made friends with somebody on social media that surprised me.”

“What’s amazing about social media is if someone follows you on Twitter and you follow them, you can communicate directly with them through direct messaging,” the Canadian-American actor explained. “If you’re both on Twitter and you follow each other, you can open up a private conversation, as it were, and I found out that Donald Trump Jr. followed me.”

Rogen continued: “I then followed him to try and open a line of communication with the son of the president of the United States, which is a pretty cool thing to do.”

The two decided to “double team his ass” and send Trump Jr. two direct messages while on set.

Colbert sent the first message which read, “Sup? Hanging with @SethRogen. Why don’t you return his DMs? How about we all chill together and burn one. Don’t tell @HeyJamesFranco.”

“Yo dude checking in. Seeing what’s up. I think you see these. If not @StephenAtHome was gonna help me get your attention. Hope you’re good. Maybe ask your dad to resign? Thanks man! Peace,” Rogen’s most recent message to Trump Jr. read.

Rogen, who was born in Vancouver, went on to talk about how “sexy” Canada’s looking these days. He said he hasn’t been tempted to go back to Canada, as many Trump supporters often suggest he should.

“But right now, Canada’s looking pretty sexy,” he told Colbert.

Rogen currently stars in James Franco’s Disaster Artist.