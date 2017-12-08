5 things to do for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017
Here are your five things to do for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
- VanDusen Festival of Lights
On going until January 7 4:30 – 9pm
VanDusen Botanical Garden, Vancouver
http://vandusengarden.org/
- Peak of Christmas at Grouse
On going until January 7
Grouse Mountain, North Vancouver
grousemountain.com
- Make It Vancouver
December 7-10
PNE Forum
http://makeitshow.ca/
- Pioneer Christmas
Saturday Dec 9, 11am-3pm
Historic Stewart Farm
http://www.surrey.ca/culture-recreation/2891.aspx
- Gingerbread House Scavenger Hunt
On going until December 23
Downtown Sidney
distinctlysidney.ca
