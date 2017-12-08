5 Things To Do

December 8, 2017

5 things to do for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday December 8, 2017

Here are your five things to do for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

  1. VanDusen Festival of Lights
    On going until January 7 4:30 – 9pm
    VanDusen Botanical Garden, Vancouver
    http://vandusengarden.org/
  2. Peak of Christmas at Grouse
    On going until January 7
    Grouse Mountain, North Vancouver
    grousemountain.com
  3. Make It Vancouver
    December 7-10
    PNE Forum
    http://makeitshow.ca/
  4. Pioneer Christmas
    Saturday Dec 9, 11am-3pm
    Historic Stewart Farm
    http://www.surrey.ca/culture-recreation/2891.aspx
  5. Gingerbread House Scavenger Hunt
    On going until December 23
    Downtown Sidney
    distinctlysidney.ca

