December 8, 2017 3:08 pm

Hamilton firefighters battling blaze at Waterdown townhouse complex

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
Andrew Collins via Twitter
Hamilton firefighters responded to a multiple alarm blaze on Nisbet Boulevard in Waterdown Friday afternoon.

Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing from the second and third floor of a townhouse, with flames spreading all the way to the attic and on to the roof.

Fire information officer Claudio Mostacci says there are major concerns, due to it being a complex of connected homes.

“The fire has extended to several units,” he said.

“The fire is still very active with flames breaking through several roofs here.”

Mostacci says it’s too soon to say what started the fire.

At this time there are no reported injuries.

