Hamilton firefighters battling blaze at Waterdown townhouse complex

Hamilton firefighters responded to a multiple alarm blaze on Nisbet Boulevard in Waterdown Friday afternoon.

Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing from the second and third floor of a townhouse, with flames spreading all the way to the attic and on to the roof.

READ MORE: Major fire destroys part of meat processing plant in Burlington

Fire information officer Claudio Mostacci says there are major concerns, due to it being a complex of connected homes.

Heavy fire has been knocked down on Nisbet Boulevard in #Waterdown. Several townhouse units affected. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/J6ns3LjS5S — DR (@Media371) December 8, 2017

“The fire has extended to several units,” he said.

“The fire is still very active with flames breaking through several roofs here.”

Heavy fire through with the roof of multiple units on Nesbit Blvd in Waterdown. Multiple alarm assignment. Crews arrived to heavy fire showing from front of 2 units #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/4MfSwB3QzQ — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) December 8, 2017

Mostacci says it’s too soon to say what started the fire.

At this time there are no reported injuries.