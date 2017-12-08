Kelowna woman with gangster connections dies of drug overdose

A Kelowna woman with a criminal history of drug trafficking has died of a drug overdose while visiting the Lower Mainland for a high-profile court decision regarding her gangster boyfriend.

The Vancouver Sun is reporting Madison Fine, 25, was found dead last Friday inside a Richmond hotel room by the mother of Red Scorpion gang member Jamie Bacon.

Fine died on the same day the BC Supreme Court dismissed first-degree murder charges against Bacon stemming from the 2007 Surrey Six slayings.

Fine’s on-line obituary describes her as a “true love to Jamie” adding “We will miss her spirit, her stubbornness and her energy, and even, in a small way, the constant chaos she brought with her wherever she went. Sleep tight, our sweet, sweet Maddie.”

In February 2013, Fine was sentenced to one year in jail for two separate incidents of trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She was charged last July with impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample and resisting a peace officer and was to go to trial in June in Kelowna.

The Sun says police believe Fine remained active in the drug trade in recent years, allegedly running dial-a-dope lines in various BC communities.

It’s reported a February 2014 drug trafficking charge was later stayed after a judge ruled Fine’s charter rights were violated during a police strip search when bags of heroin and cocaine fell out of her pants.