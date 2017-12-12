Global News Hounds in Calgary

What happens when you cross Calgary’s No. 1 News Team with adorable dogs? Big smiles, warm hearts, a fabulous gift for Global News fans and pet lovers alike, and an impressive cash donation to one of our city’s important causes, Magic of Christmas.

The 2018 Global News Hounds Charity Calendar features your favorite Global News anchors and their four-legged friends, including some very sweet Calgary Humane Society alumni.

The calendars are now available for $20 each at Global Calgary Studios – 222 23 St. N.E. and at Corus Radio – 3320 17 Ave. S.W.

Global News is proud to donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to support families in need this holiday season through the Magic of Christmas Foundation. The calendar also supports the Calgary Humane Society through awareness and encourages people who are looking for a pet to consider a forever home for a dog through the humane society.

Everyone has a story, including our Global News Hounds. Here are some fun facts on the special dogs featured in our calendar.

How did your dogs get their names?

Scott: Keiki’s name is Hawaiian for “child” or “kid.” Hilo’s name comes from the Hawaiian town on the Big Island.

What are Keiki and Hilo’s favorite treats?

Scott: Keiki loves cheese! (However, I’ve cut dairy from my diet at the moment so she’s not impressed). Hilo loves peanut butter and the container it comes in…messy gal.

Do Keiki and Hilo have a great trick, or something quirky, that makes you smile?

Scott: Keiki’s tricks are limited. However, she can catch a Frisbee out of the air, way up in the air. Her biggest talent is kissing. She can jump shoulder high (I’m 6’2″) and slam her tongue into your mouth. It’s a very attractive quality so if you ever meet her… mouth closed! And Hilo, she can high-five and shake-a-paw and yes, she knows the difference.

How did Keiki and Hilo become part of your family?

Scott: Keiki came into our lives when we both wanted a Boxer (we grew up with them) but living in a condo at the time, that didn’t seem fair. Keiki was the next best thing: mini sports version. Hilo is a rescue, we thought it was time for Keiki to have a sister. We’re not sure Keiki agrees with our sense of timing, but they are now getting along fine.

What is one thing that Keiki and Hilo have taught you?

Scott: Both mutts have taught me not to take myself too seriously and that life is just another day in the park.

How did your dog get his name?

Paul: My dog Brutus had the name when we got him from the Calgary Humane Society. He answers to the name so we kept it. He is a fairly rare dog, a Japanese Chin.

What is Brutus’ favorite treat?

Paul: His favorite treats are beef and chicken sticks, which we have to break up into little pieces for him because he doesn’t have any teeth.

Does Brutus have a great trick, or something quirky, that makes you smile?

Paul: Japanese Chins do the “Chin Spin” when they are excited. Basically, Brutus spins around in counterclockwise circles. He’ll do this repeatedly if we ask him if he wants to go for a car ride.

How did Brutus become part of your family?

Paul: My wife and I adopt senior dogs that nobody else wants. You know, the real underdogs. Brutus had been at the Calgary Humane Society for over a month and looked pretty pathetic. He was scared of everyone and everything. It took months for him to come out from under our bed, but he eventually did, and now is totally confident and greets everyone who comes to the door. He snuggles on the sofa with us every night and on car rides. He’s a very sweet and kind little man.

What is one thing that Brutus has taught you?

Paul: Brutus has taught me to never give up on a timid animal. If you persist with love and patience, they all come around.

How did Kasey get her name?

Linda: We named our dog Kasey with a K for a reason. When we decided to get a dog my daughter, who is the only girl among my three children, figured if she couldn’t have a sister then she wanted a female dog with a name that had the same first letter as hers.

What is Kasey’s favorite treat?

Linda: We have been pretty diligent about keeping Kasey on the same dog food for all of her 15 years but she does like chewy doggie treats now and then. She won’t turn down “people food” when people sneak it to her but we try to discourage that!

Does Kasey have a great trick, or something quirky, that makes you smile?

Linda: If you scratch her behind the ears or rub her back she will climb up on your chest and right under your chin and squirm around while enjoying the attention.

How did Kasey become part of your family?

Linda: I always grew up with dogs and knew when the kids were old enough to help care for a pet, we would get a dog. We did our research and found a breeder who specialized in her breed. We were in a room full of puppies jumping all over us, and we were trying to decide when the owner came out holding Kasey and said, “And here’s one more.” And that was it! She was so calm and pretty and we knew that was our new family member.

What is one thing that Kasey has taught you?

Linda: Without a doubt, Kasey has reinforced to our family the gift of unconditional love. Even when she hasn’t had a walk, or is left alone in the house longer than we planned, she greets us with a wagging tail and makes us feel like she’s happy to see us.

How did Molly get her name?

Jodi: Molly was a Calgary Humane Society rescue dog. She was one of 12 and the runt of the litter. She was left in a garage with her litter as a “gift” to someone and had had very little human contact by the time she got to the shelter. So when we went to look at her she was the last to be adopted – and tons of people had met her – but she was so timid that no one wanted her. Eventually, she crawled into my lap at the shelter and I fell in love.

Molly has no idea how big she is. She weighs close to 100 pounds but thinks she is a lap dog. She will often sit on your lap and/or on the back of the couch like a cat…which you can imagine does not play out like she is hoping it will.

What is Molly’s favorite treat?

Jodi: Because Molly was the runt of the litter – she does not have a favourite treat. She likes ALL food. Hers, yours, whatever the low-hanging fruit is. In our house we have learned to never leave food lying around or Molly will eat it faster than you can say, “Does anyone know where Molly is?!”

Does Molly have a trick, or do something quirky, that makes you smile?

Jodi: Molly is ridiculously smart. She will open the back door to let herself in (with a round doorknob and a screen door — I still don’t know how she does that), she will knock on the door when you are in the bathroom or in a room with a closed door, and when she is hungry she will look at you and say “mama” and use her paw to throw her metal bowl at you (and is incredibly accurate at hitting your feet). If you do not feed her right away she will speak to you again, throw her dish at you again, and then go to the cupboard where her food is and open the door to show you exactly what she wants. Lol.

How did Molly become part of your family?

Jodi: I have almost always had two dogs at a time. My old dog, Simba died one week before my daughter Addison was born and my dog Colby was heartbroken. So one year later we got Molly to keep Colby company — because a toddler, a baby and one dog were not enough to keep me busy with my full-time job!

What is one thing Molly has taught you?

Jodi: Molly is so loyal and so full of gratitude. She reminds me to slow down and make time for a scratch or a cuddle because she is just so happy to be around you. Mind you, Molly can also be quite persuasive, so even when I don’t have time for a pet or a cuddle she’ll force it on me! So I guess she also teaches me about tenacity and fighting for what is important to you. Lol.

How did Lacey and Cooper get their names?

Gemma: Lacey’s nickname is peanut butter because she used to be the color of peanut butter. Cooper’s name came from the community his mommy and daddy live in.

Do the dogs have any great tricks, or something quirky, that makes you smile?

Gemma: Lacey always barks when her mommy and daddy say it’s bedtime. She loves to be petted, and if you stop, she reaches out and grabs your arm to make sure you keep petting her! Cooper plays dead and knows the word “walk,” as soon as you say it, he’ll grab his leash.

What is one thing Lacey and Cooper have taught you?

Gemma: Lacey has taught me that snuggles are the best and much needed at all times of the day! Cooper has taught his own family and us (his wannabe family) how to love and cuddle more! He’s super cuddly and so darn cute!

What’s the story on your adorable pugs Marli and Benson?

Jordan: The best storyline in our family is that Benson was involved in my wedding proposal to my wife. I bought Benson and put the engagement ring around her neck. Lindsey was moving in with me for the summer between her school semesters and she found Benson running around my apartment that afternoon.

Marli was my birthday gift two years later! Lindsey surprised me with her.

What makes Jazzy so unique?

Kevin: Jazzy is basically a walking teddy bear for our kids. She’s a mini golden doodle so she’ll never be more than 20 pounds.

What is Jazzy’s favorite treat?

Kevin: Her favorite treat is filet mignon, yup she’s spoiled.

Does Jazzy have a great trick, or something quirky, that makes you smile?

Kevin: Jazzy will actually give us long hugs, that makes us smile.

How did Jazzy become part of your family?

Kevin: We picked her out at Oodles of Doodles, a great breeder near Red Deer!

What is one thing that Jazzy has taught you?

Kevin: When we come in, no matter how our day went, we all get unconditional love from her!

How did Chi Chi get her name? What makes her unique? Chi Chi was the only name she would respond to when she was first rescued. Her personality and quirky ears are very unique.

What is Chi Chi’s favorite treat? Rabbit Zukes and cat food

Does Chi-Chi do something quirky, or perform a trick, that makes you smile? Whenever I go to pick her up out of her bed, she flops on her side and coyly covers her face with her paws.

How did Chi Chi become part of your family? She came to me as a pregnant foster from a puppy mill seizure. When she first arrived, she did not know how to handle being touched and everything was very new and scary. She raised a litter of six puppies and has gradually come out of her shell and is such a wonderful little character.

What is one thing Chi Chi has taught you? That anything is possible with love, kindness and patience. And that dogs are so incredibly forgiving.

How did Bailey get her name? Bailey came to me with the name. As she was 10 when I adopted her, she was very used to it and so it stayed.

What is Bailey’s favorite treat? Bailey’s favorite treat is to be able to drink the last mouthful of tea from her mum’s cups.

Does Bailey have a great trick, or something quirky, that makes you smile? She makes me smile with her little dance every time I get home. She stands on her back feet and dances in a circle until I pet her.

How did Bailey become part of your family? I specifically chose Bailey as a foster dog initially. She had surgery which required foster and, being a person who loves large dogs usually, I thought Bailey would be an easy dog to return when she was ready for adoption. I was so wrong and fell in love right away. Yes, Bailey was a foster fail.

What is one thing that Bailey has taught you? Bailey has taught me many things. Firstly, that size is not an indication of might, and secondly, you are NEVER too old for a Mohawk!

How did Jasmine get her name? Jasmine’s shelter name was “Diamond,” but we wanted to give her a girly name so we decided on Jasmine. What makes Jasmine unique is her amazing personality. She loves people, she gets along with all other animals she meets, and she generally just makes people smile with her sweet personality, adorable looks and expressive ears.

What is Jasmine’s favorite treat? All treats are her favorites; she loves food.

Does Jasmine have a great trick, or something quirky, that makes you smile? Jasmine knows how to wave, sit, lay down and we’re working on roll over. She “chases” her tail while lying on her back, which is quite hilarious.

How did Jasmine become part of your family? About a year after I started working at the Calgary Humane Society (11 years ago), I was asked to hold Jasmine while my colleague was busy helping a patron. At the time, I was a “big dog” person and the thought of ever having a small dog had never crossed my mind. Knowing that my manager really liked little dogs, I took her upstairs to my manager’s office to show her Jasmine. I sat on the floor, crossed my legs, and Jasmine hopped into my lap and just stared up at me with her big brown eyes. I knew in that moment I had to adopt her.

What is one thing that Jasmine has taught you?

Jasmine’s owners: Love comes in all shapes and sizes. Jasmine has filled our lives, and so many others, with so much joy. For a few years, she was a pet therapy dog and we would visit with seniors in long-term care facilities, autistic youth, mental health in-patients and hospice residents. She made a world of difference for individuals and their families going through very difficult times. One family was in tears after we had a visit with their father. They said he had been in the care facility for a few months and Jasmine’s visit was the first time they had seen him smile since he arrived there. This is but one example of how special she is. If more people possessed the same amount of kindness and love that Jasmine has for others, the world would be a much better place.

How did Luna get her name? Luna’s name actually was the name the Edmonton Humane Society gave her prior to her adoption. We decided to keep her name because of the lunar eclipse that happened recently. What makes Luna unique is her love for everyone and mostly everything.

What is Luna’s favorite treat? Her favorite treat is kind of a tough question because Luna will practically eat every treat you give her. Lately, she has been really into these dried sausages from the pet store and occasionally popcorn when she has been a good girl.

Does Luna have a great trick, or something quirky, that makes you smile? Luna is just an all-around performer puppy/dog. She loves doing tricks and loves reviewing the stuff she learned from her puppy basics class! I guess the two things that make us all smile is when Luna claws (when she wants too) and when her ears go up whenever we are playing with her. They just randomly fly up like a gust of wind just came by. It’s the cutest thing.

How did Luna become part of your family? Our family has always wanted a dog and always wanted to adopt. As soon as we saw Luna at the Edmonton Humane Society we fell in love with her. It was the type of feeling that would make you cry. We adore her dearly and she is growing and learning every day!

What is one thing that Luna has taught you? The one thing Luna has taught us is patience. We understood the responsibility of taking care of a dog but a puppy was a different story! However, it was all well worth it!