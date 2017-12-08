A beetle named Emerald ash borer found in Winnipeg

A beetle named Emerald ash borer (EAB) has been found in Winnipeg.

Coming from China, EAB attacks and kills ash trees.

Ways you can prevent EAB from spreading involve:

Don’t burn firewood

Burn firewood where you buy it

Learn how to identify the signs and symptoms

Plant a variety of tree species to increase diversity

Learn how to identify an ash tree

Over a 10-year period, the City could be at risk at losing 30% of boulevard and park trees that estimate at roughly $37 million.

In 2018 a report highlighting recommended EAB management is expected to be coming forward for City Council’s consideration.

For more information visit Winnipeg’s website.