A beetle named Emerald ash borer found in Winnipeg
A beetle named Emerald ash borer (EAB) has been found in Winnipeg.
Coming from China, EAB attacks and kills ash trees.
Ways you can prevent EAB from spreading involve:
- Don’t burn firewood
- Burn firewood where you buy it
- Learn how to identify the signs and symptoms
- Plant a variety of tree species to increase diversity
- Learn how to identify an ash tree
- Over a 10-year period, the City could be at risk at losing 30% of boulevard and park trees that estimate at roughly $37 million.
In 2018 a report highlighting recommended EAB management is expected to be coming forward for City Council’s consideration.
For more information visit Winnipeg’s website.
