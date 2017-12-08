Emerald Ash Borer
December 8, 2017 6:17 am

A beetle named Emerald ash borer found in Winnipeg

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Over a 10-year period, the City could be at risk at losing 30% of boulevard and park trees that estimate at roughly $37 million.

City of Winnipeg / File
A A

A beetle named Emerald ash borer (EAB) has been found in Winnipeg.

Coming from China, EAB attacks and kills ash trees.

Ways you can prevent EAB from spreading involve:

  • Don’t burn firewood
  • Burn firewood where you buy it
  • Learn how to identify the signs and symptoms
  • Plant a variety of tree species to increase diversity
  • Learn how to identify an ash tree
  • Over a 10-year period, the City could be at risk at losing 30% of boulevard and park trees that estimate at roughly $37 million.

In 2018 a report highlighting recommended EAB management is expected to be coming forward for City Council’s consideration.

For more information visit Winnipeg’s website.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beetle
China
Emerald Ash Borer
winnipeg
Wood-boring

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News