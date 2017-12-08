B.C. Government giving up on ground-based link to the Sunshine Coast

Building a bridge or road link to British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast has too many technical and financial hurdles, so the provincial government says it’s giving up on the idea.

The former Liberal government launched a feasibility study on the idea of a fixed link in November 2015.

The new NDP government has released a report with the announcement that it wouldn’t be proceeding with the plan.

The study by R.F. Binnie and Associates considered two bridge links and two road crossings, each costing an estimated $2.1 Billion to $4.4 Billion.

It conducted public and stakeholder information sessions with local communities and special interest groups, regional districts, the local Island Trust, chambers of commerce and local First Nations.

The report says all of the options presented serious challenges, including rocky inclines, mountain passes and deep water channels.

The government also says in a news release that none of the links would completely eliminate the need for a ferry crossing, which currently services communities on the Sunshine Coast.