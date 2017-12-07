5 things to do for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017
A A
Here are your five things to do for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
- Christmas at Coal Harbour
Saturday December 9 10am -12:00
Coal Harbour Community Centre, Vancouver
https://www.facebook.com/events/144433759536404/
- National Skating Day – Free Skating
Sunday December 10, 11am-7pm
All Vancouver Park Board Ice Rinks
https://www.facebook.com/events/213544019188548/
- Fall For Local Holiday Market
December 9 & 10 11am – 5pm
The Shipyards, North Vancouver
https://www.fallforlocal.com/
- The Vancouver Christmas Market
On going until Dec 24
Jack Poole Plaza
https://www.vancouverchristmasmarket.com/
- The Nutcracker
December 8-10 1pm and 4pm
Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre
http://www.surrey.ca/culture-recreation/25325.aspx
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.