5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
December 7, 2017 5:58 pm

5 things to do for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017

By Staff Global News

Thurs. Dec. 7: Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday December 7.

A A

Here are your five things to do for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

  1. Christmas at Coal Harbour
    Saturday December 9 10am -12:00
    Coal Harbour Community Centre, Vancouver
    https://www.facebook.com/events/144433759536404/
  2. National Skating Day – Free Skating
    Sunday December 10, 11am-7pm
    All Vancouver Park Board Ice Rinks
    https://www.facebook.com/events/213544019188548/
  3. Fall For Local Holiday Market
    December 9 & 10 11am – 5pm
    The Shipyards, North Vancouver
    https://www.fallforlocal.com/
  4. The Vancouver Christmas Market
    On going until Dec 24
    Jack Poole Plaza
    https://www.vancouverchristmasmarket.com/
  5. The Nutcracker
    December 8-10 1pm and 4pm
    Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre
    http://www.surrey.ca/culture-recreation/25325.aspx

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News