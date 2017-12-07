Driver sent to hospital without vital signs in Hwy. 403 single-vehicle collision

Delays are expected westbound on Highway 403 this afternoon as OPP investigate a single-truck collision into a guard rail.

The crash happened just west of Aberdeen Avenue.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the driver, who has been transported to hospital, did not have vital signs when emergency crews arrived on scene.

“The collision reconstruction unit as well the OPP investigators and crime unit are all responding,” he said.

As of about 4:15 p.m., Schmidt said the westbound lanes had reopened with the exception of the left lane.