Provincial government ministers to join Calgary mayor, officials at 2018 Olympics

Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman and Alberta Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda will join City of Calgary officials as observers at the 2018 Winter Games.

The Olympics are being held in February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who is expected to be part of the Calgary delegation, said the news is a “positive sign” the province is interested in helping Calgary prepare a potential bid for the 2026 Olympics.

“I would imagine that ‘s a pretty strong signal that if they want to observe, then they’re willing to fund their cost of the bid committee,” he said.

Nenshi said the city will have to finalize the council calendar to make sure the timing works before he fully commits to attending the games.

In November, Calgary city council approved an additional $2 million (Half of which is contingent on a commitment from the provincial and federal governments) to continue exploring a potential bid. The city said it wants a yes or no from the federal and provincial governments by January 2018.

“We’ve been pretty clear that council gave a deadline for the province and the feds, on whether they want to participate in the bid committee, by the end of January which is before the Pyeongchang Olympics,” the mayor said.

In an email Thursday, the province said the deputy premier and culture and tourism minister will attend the 2018 games as observers and that there has been no commitment to a potential 2026 bid. The statement goes on to say that the province is supportive of gathering further information.

City administration told Calgary city council in November that setting up a bid corporation, which would then prepare a bid book, would cost between $25 to $30 million. It would include all levels of government, as well as the Canadian Olympic committee.

News Talk 770 reached out to both the deputy premier and culture and tourism minister but did not immediately receive a response.