Ryan Reynolds to star in live-action Pokémon movie

Ryan Reynolds has landed the lead role in the live-action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu.
The Canadian actor will play Pikachu and the role will be “motion-capture in nature,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Pikachu is a species of Pokémon, while Detective Pikachu the character is part of the Pikachu family.
Reynolds joins The Get Down actor Justice Smith and Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton in director Rob Letterman’s (Goosebumps) live-action film, which was announced last summer during the Pokémon Go craze.
The story involves the father of Smith’s teenage character being kidnapped, forcing him to team up with Pikachu in order to find his father. Newton will play a sassy journalist who helps them on their quest.
Reactions to the Pokémon movie have been mixed on social media.
Detective Pikachu will begin shooting mid-January in London, U.K. next year.Follow @KatieScottNews
