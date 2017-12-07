Ryan Reynolds to star in live-action Pokémon movie

Ryan Reynolds has landed the lead role in the live-action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu.

The Canadian actor will play Pikachu and the role will be “motion-capture in nature,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pikachu is a species of Pokémon, while Detective Pikachu the character is part of the Pikachu family.

READ MORE: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan visits ‘Deadpool 2’ set, gets pic with Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds joins The Get Down actor Justice Smith and Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton in director Rob Letterman’s (Goosebumps) live-action film, which was announced last summer during the Pokémon Go craze.

The story involves the father of Smith’s teenage character being kidnapped, forcing him to team up with Pikachu in order to find his father. Newton will play a sassy journalist who helps them on their quest.

READ MORE: Strange places Pokemon Go is sending its players

Reactions to the Pokémon movie have been mixed on social media.

Ryan Reynolds is gonna be in the live-action Pokémon movie??? Interesting… pic.twitter.com/G0hx9e6sxR — Ryan D Huelsman (@RyanDHuels) December 7, 2017

Not complaining but Ryan Reynolds as Detective #Pikachu in the live-action #Pokemon movie is a bit weird. pic.twitter.com/cl4CTHLOZs — Paulina Gallo (@paulpaultweets) December 7, 2017

live action pikachu movie?? i’ll only watch it for ryan reynolds — amanda ⚡️ (@amandabadal) December 7, 2017

The words “live-action Pokémon movie” should send a chill down your spine — Jacob Petterson (@jacobjustjoking) December 7, 2017

Ryan Reynolds should star in Detective Pikachu as Deadpool. Think about it. — Daniel Van Boom (@dvanboom) December 7, 2017

Ryan Reynolds as… Detective Pikachu? What dimension am I in again? — Radiant Sol (@Epifante) December 7, 2017

Ryan Reynolds is playing Pikachu in a live-action Pokemon movie and I can't stop laughing https://t.co/C95Qyrs12t — Trey R. Norwood (@thewoodsofnor) December 7, 2017

Ryan Reynolds, the guy who plays Deadpool, is going to play Pikachu. Wake me up when you decide to can this movie all together. pic.twitter.com/Pn0Gqq1lXC — AutisticPhantomOtaku (@toonman711) December 7, 2017

Hello. I like the idea of Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu. — Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) December 7, 2017

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds meets 8-year-old super fan on ‘Deadpool 2’ set

Detective Pikachu will begin shooting mid-January in London, U.K. next year.