66-year-old Halifax man ticketed for crosswalk collision
A 66-year-old man has been issued a ticket in connection with a collision that occurred on Nov. 29, 2017.
According to police, the man came forward after police requested the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a vehicle-pedestrian collision at a crosswalk on Lacewood Drive at Regency Park Drive.
Officers spoke to the man as part of their investigation and have issued him a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Police say that a 34-year-old man was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle stopped and asked the pedestrian if he was all right but the 34-year-old didn’t realize he was injured at the time.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital where he first reported the incident to police.
Halifax police say they would like to thank the 66-year-old for coming forward and doing the right thing.
