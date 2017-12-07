Crime
66-year-old Halifax man ticketed for crosswalk collision

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

File Photo: A crosswalk in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Global News
A 66-year-old man has been issued a ticket in connection with a collision that occurred on Nov. 29, 2017.

According to police, the man came forward after police requested the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a vehicle-pedestrian collision at a crosswalk on Lacewood Drive at Regency Park Drive.

Officers spoke to the man as part of their investigation and have issued him a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Police say that a 34-year-old man was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and asked the pedestrian if he was all right but the 34-year-old didn’t realize he was injured at the time.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital where he first reported the incident to police.

Halifax police say they would like to thank the 66-year-old for coming forward and doing the right thing.

