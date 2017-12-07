Crime
December 7, 2017 12:51 pm
Updated: December 7, 2017 12:54 pm

3 dead in New Mexico high school shooting

By Staff The Associated Press

Students are led out of Aztec High School after a shooting Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Aztec, N.M. The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation.

Jon Austria /The Daily Times via AP
Authorities say three people are dead following a shooting at a New Mexico high school Thursday morning.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters that three people believed to be students died Thursday at Aztec High School. He says the shooter also was dead but didn’t say if the suspect was among the three.

Authorities said they had cleared all the buildings at the school and that students were boarding buses to another location where they could be reunited with their parents.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office and surrounding police departments responded to the school after reports of a shooting. Federal agents and state police are investigating.

The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation.

