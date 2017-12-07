Calgary pharmacist charged after 33,000 opioid tablets stolen from Okotoks pharmacy

A 52-year-old pharmacist from Calgary has been charged in connection with “a significant amount of narcotics [that] had been diverted” from a Safeway pharmacy in Okotoks, the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday night.

Police said they got involved when they were contacted by loss prevention officers from the supermarket. An RCMP investigation that looked into pharmacy records uncovered the theft of 33,000 tablets of narcotics. The RCMP said the narcotics, all opioids, were stolen by an employee over a five-year period.

Leanne Rogalsky has been charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, breach of trust, 15 counts of trafficking a controlled substance and 15 offences contrary to the Narcotics Control Regulations.

Police alleged she created fake patients and logged fraudulent prescriptions under their name before taking the tablets from the Safeway pharmacy.

The offences are alleged to have taken place from Aug. 1, 2012 to Oct. 13, 2017.

Rogalsky has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on Dec. 22.

