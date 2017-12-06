Charges laid in alleged Penticton area elk poaching incident

Ten months after an alleged wildlife poaching incident near Penticton, three people have now been charged.

In January, Victoria Kryzanowski complained to the Conservation Officer Service after two cow elk were shot and killed on her private property on Greyback Mountain Road.

She said “no hunting” signs were clearly visible along the property line.

Now three men; Cole, Felix and Fred Kruger have been charged under the Wildlife Act.

The alleged offences include unlawful possession of dead wildlife, trespassing and discharging a firearm in a “no-shooting” area.

The trio make their first court appearance in January.