Deadline to apply for college tuition refund passes, government to release stats

TORONTO – The provincial government is expected to announce Thursday how many students asked for a tuition refund after a five-week-long strike cancelled classes at Ontario’s colleges.

Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews says the deadline for students to apply for a refund was Dec. 5 and the government is now compiling the numbers.

Matthews says that preliminary data suggests the “vast majority” of students chose to stick with their programs and finish the extended semester.

The government ended the strike in November after passing back-to-work legislation in a rare weekend sitting at Queen’s Park.

Matthews says students experienced hardship as a result of the strike and the ministry will monitor re-enrollment in January to ensure they can continue their education.

The province also established an assistance fund for students who experienced financial hardship due to the strike which would cover some of the costs for cancelled travel plans or rent.