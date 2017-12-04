Dropout date approaches for Ontario college students

Ontario college students have a big choice ahead of them this week as the deadline to drop out without financial penalty approaches.

Tuesday is the final day students can withdraw from their program and receive a refund.

More than 500,000 students were kept out of class during the five-week strike at the province’s 24 community colleges.

Students will have the option to drop out, but depending on which college they were attending, they might not get all their money back. Some colleges could hold back ancillary and health plan fees.

Those students who choose to stay and complete their year will be eligible to apply for up to $500 for unexpected costs they incurred because of the strike.

But student unions said last week the fund for that relief isn’t sufficient and not all students will be eligible.

President of Fanshawe’s Student Union Morganna Sampson says students deserve to be properly compensated.

“The support fund isn’t efficient for all students, and the application process creates too many barriers for students to access the funds,” said Sampson.

“All students have experienced hardship during the strike and should be able to get compensation of some sort.”

Another issue Sampson points to is the amount of cash in the fund saying conservative estimates suggest the colleges saved about $135 million during the strike, but the fund only has $5 million in it.

The cash is meant to cover things like childcare fees, rebooked train or bus tickets, or rent.

Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews has said the province’s 24 colleges will be expected to foot the bill for any refunds.