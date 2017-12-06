B.C. family gives $25 million to VGH and UBC to honor grandparents

Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) and the University of British Columbia (UBC) Hospital have received a $25 million donation from a local B.C. family.

The family says Jennie Gaglardi and her husband Phil dedicated their lives to helping others as church ministers, and now two decades after their passing they want to honor their memory to help save lives.

Grandson Tom Gaglardi says their family was moved to help because they believe providing progressive health care is vital to the city.

“My grandparents were builders and ministers who derived their greatest joy from helping others. I can’t think of what could be more important than helping people across B.C. in the new operating rooms at VGH,” he said.

The Gaglardi family’s donation will go towards the Future of Surgery Campaign at VGH and UBC hospitals.

“This gift will make a difference in the lives of our patients,” says VGH & UBC president Barbara Grantham.

The hospital will name their new surgical facility after the family, which will be called the Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Surgical Centre.

“The 16 new state of the art operating rooms will ensure that VGH has the ability to meet the demand for surgical procedures from across B.C. for years to come,” said Dr. Marcel Dvorak, Vancouver Coastal Health associate senior medical director.

The surgical suite is part of a $102 million project to improve patient access to surgery and reduce wait times. The new center will include a 40 bed hospital unit and upgraded infrastructure.

Some surgeries traditionally done at VGH will now be shifting to UBC Hospital. A new eight bed acuity unit will support more complex cases and inpatient units will be enhanced to improve patient care.

Gaglardi says he hopes his grandparents would be proud.

“We really wanted to cement my grandparents’ legacy in an important Vancouver institution like VGH. We’re very fortunate to be in a position to be able to do something like this,” he said.

The new surgical center will be located in the Jim Pattison Pavillion.