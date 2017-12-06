Pats Sam Steel and Josh Mahura heading to World Junior selection camp

The Regina Pats announced Wednesday that Sam Steel and Josh Mahura have been invited to the Hockey Canada Selection Camp for the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Steel, who is a second round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks, will be attending his second World Junior selection camp. Steel was one of the final cuts before the 2017 tournament.

Steel is the reigning WHL player of the year and led the entire Canadian Hockey League with 131 points last season. In 24 games this year, Steel has 12 goals and 30 points.

Mahura is also drafted by the Ducks and will be attending his first selection camp with Team Canada. Mahura has 23 points in 24 games so far this season.

Last year, Mahura had 53 points in 73 games and during 23 playoff games he had 21 points.

Both Steel and Mahura will leave for selection camp on December 11.

The Moose Jaw Warriors’ Brett Howden and the Swift Current Broncos’ Tyler Steenbergen are also invited to the selection camp.