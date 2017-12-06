East Calgary, Spyhill landfills to open six days a week

The City of Calgary is expanding its hours of operation at the East Calgary and Spyhill landfills to six days a week.

East Calgary will also open on Sunday during the peak season, between April and October.

The city said in a statement Wednesday that the changes are meant to “improve service for customers.”

The Shepard landfill will remain open from Tuesday to Friday but will serve only industrial customers.

READ MORE: Landfill battle brewing between SE recycling plant and its neighbours

The city said staff from the Shepard landfill will be relocated to one of the other two sites and that no staff will be laid off as a result.

The changes come after the city announced in 2017 that it would reduce hours at its three landfills because of a revenue shortfall. The three locations have all been operating on a four-day week.

READ MORE: Drop in waste at Calgary landfills leads to layoffs, schedule changes in January

The city said thanks to the reduced hours it was able to save on operational costs, but that the four-day week created long lines and other problems for customers.

“These changes will help reduce long travel times for customers in the northwest, provide more access on certain days to keep lineups manageable and provide a more consistent schedule that is easier to remember and follow,” said City of Calgary manager of disposal and processing Jasna Hundal.

The changes come into effect on Feb. 5, 2018.