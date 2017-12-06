Ammunition, explosive devices and stolen vehicles seized in major gang bust at Langley farmhouse

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says it has made a major gang bust in the Lower Mainland.

VPD says it executed a search warrant last month at a farmhouse in Langley near 240 Street and Fraser Highway.

Police found two explosive devices, 500 marijuana plants, 600 rounds of ammunition, along with nine handguns, three assault rifles and seven stolen vehicles.

Police say the home was being used by gang members.

No criminal charges have been laid but police say they are expected.

VPD says it worked in conjunction with B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Surrey and Langley RCMP, as well as Abbotsford police.

The seizure was part of a combined police effort – called “Project Treachery” – to target gang violence across Greater Vancouver.