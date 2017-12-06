World leaders call Trump’s Jerusalem decision ‘dangerous’ and ‘irresponsible’

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump shocked the world by announcing that the U.S. would officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city.

It’s a move that no other country, save Israel, has backed, since it breaks decades of policy that states the city’s status should be decided by negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

It’s also a move that has sparked protests and leaders are warning of more violence to come from the decision.

Here’s what world leaders said in reaction to Trump’s move.

Palestine, President Mahmoud Abbas

Abbas rejected the announcement and called Jerusalem the “eternal capital of the State of Palestine” in response to Trump’s announcement.

In a pre-recorded speech played on Palestine TV, Abbas said the move was “tantamount to the United States abdicating its role as a peace mediator.”

Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu hailed the decision in a pre-recorded video message, saying it was a “historic landmark.”

He said any peace deal with the Palestinians must include Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and he urged other countries to follow the U.S. lead by also moving their embassies to the city.

United Nations, Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Guterres called Wednesday’s events a “moment of great anxiety.”

“I have consistently spoken out against any unilateral measures that would jeopardize the prospect of peace for Israelis and Palestinians,” Guterres told reporters.

“In this moment of great anxiety, I want to make it clear: There is no alternative to the two-state solution. There is no Plan B. I will do everything in my power to support the Israeli and Palestinian leaders to return to meaningful negotiations.”

Canada, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland

In a statement, Freeland said Canada is a friend to both the Israeli and Palestinian people.

“Canada’s longstanding position is that the status of Jerusalem can be resolved only as part of a general settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli dispute.

‘‘We are strongly committed to the goal of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, including the creation of a Palestinian state living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel. We call for calm and continue to support the building of conditions necessary for the parties to find a solution.’’

Qatar, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani

Qatar’s foreign minister said Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was a “death sentence for all who seek peace”, Qatari-owned Al Jazeera television reported.

Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani called the move “a dangerous escalation.”

Turkey, Foreign ministry

Turkey’s foreign ministry released a statement that called on Washington to reverse the decision.

“We condemn the irresponsible statement of the U.S. administration… declaring that it recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and it will be moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem,” the statement read.

“We call upon the U.S. Administration to reconsider this faulty decision which may result in highly negative outcomes and to avoid uncalculated steps that will harm the multicultural identity and historical status of Jerusalem.”

Lebanon, President Michel Aoun

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said in a statement on Wednesday that Trump threatened the credibility of the United States as a broker of the peace process in the region.

The decision has put back the peace process by decades, and threatens regional stability and perhaps global stability, Aoun said in a statement.

European Union, Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Mogherini

The EU expressed serious concerns after Trump’s decision.

“The aspirations of both parties must be fulfilled and a way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states,” Mogherini said in a statement.

United Kingdom, Prime Minister Theresa May

May said she “disagreed” with Trump’s decision, according to her spokesperson.

“We disagree with the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital before a final status agreement,” the spokesperson said. “We believe it is unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region.”

France, President Emmanuel Macron

“This decision is a regrettable decision that France does not approve of and goes against international law and all the resolutions of the U.N. Security Council,” Macron told reporters at a news conference in Algiers.

He said the status of Jerusalem is an international security matter that should be decided by Israelis and Palestinians.

“France and Europe are attached to a two-state solution – Israel and Palestine – living side-by-side in peace and security within recognized international borders with Jerusalem the capital of both states,” he said, adding that Paris was ready to work with partners to find a solution.

“For now, I urge for calm and for everyone to be responsible. We must avoid at all costs avoid violence and foster dialogue.”

*With files from Reuters