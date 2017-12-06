Okanagan BCHL players selected for international tournament

Some Okanagan athletes will be representing Canada on the world stage later this month.

Three Okanagan BCHL players have been selected to join the Canada West team for the 2017 World Junior A Challenge taking place in Truro Nova Scotia from Dec. 10 to 16.

Forward Brett Stapley from the Vernon Vipers and defensemen Jonny Tychonick and Ryan O’Connell of the Penticton Vees were selected to join the roster.

The tournament brings together some of the best Junior A players in the world. This year, two Canadian teams will face off against the Czech Republic, Russia, the Unites States and Switzerland.

The Canada West team will kick off the tournament against the Czech Republic on Sunday.