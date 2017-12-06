BC Ferries are going smoke-free in January

Come January, customers will no longer be able to light up on the outside decks of BC Ferries’ vessels or at any of their terminals.

BC Ferries president Mark Collins says they want to reduce the risk of second-hand smoke to their passengers.

“The policy aligns with other transportation services and ensures everyone can breathe smoke-free air,” said Collins.

The new anti-smoking policy bans the smoking of tobacco and any other type of substance including e-cigarettes. BC Ferries says the policy is to help reduce the number of complaints they receive from passengers.

The new smoke-free policy goes into effect on Jan. 22, 2018.

For more information on the upcoming changes see the BC Ferries website.