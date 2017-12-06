Peterborough County council bans fishing from James A. Gifford Causeway to curb littering

Fishing is now banned along the James A. Gifford Causeway in Selwyn Township.

The decision was approved by Peterborough County council on Wednesday after staff brought forward recommendations to address litter complaints along the causeway on Chemong Lake which links Bridgenorth and Ennismore. The causeway, about 20 kilometres north of Peterborough, is a fishing hot spot during the spring and summer months.

A no trespass bylaw includes the full length of the guard rails and shoreline areas on the causeway.



Security will also be considered to monitor the one-kilometre stretch of roadway.

“This includes an application to the Ministry of the Attorney General for the approval of set fine amounts with respect to the no trespass bylaw,” stated Sheridan Graham, director of corporate projects and services.

“There is also a requirement to contract a private security service to enforce the bylaw on a fee-for-service basis.”

County staff will work with local partners to raise awareness of the new bylaw and launch a clean marine initiative to minimize litter.

Garbage and litter collection will also be increased to three times per week from May to October.

The total cost of the project is $27,000 — an amount approved for the 2018 county budget.

“Council made a very sound decision today that took a balanced approach to ensuring public enjoyment of our region, with that of public safety”, said County Warden Joe Taylor.

