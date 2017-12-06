Winnipeg’s new women’s hospital won’t cost more, won’t open until 2019

Winnipeg will have to wait a little longer for the state-of-the-art new hospital for women and new mothers.

The largest health care capital project in Manitoba’s history will remain at the $232.9 million budget, but the opening date has had to shift.

“We’re accepting that it’s taking longer to get the project done so we can live within our budget which is what tax payers expect,” WRHA Interim President Réal Cloutier said.

The facility was set to open its doors and start accepting patients in fall of 2016, but that date has been bumped to fall of 2019.

According to the WRHA, the project faced unforeseen challenges that lead to an inevitable delay.

The major challenges include:

the road collapse on Sherbrook Street and subsequent remediation work on the shoring and foundation in 2012

a fire in the diagnostic centre in 2013 which affected infrastructure including the tunnel and skywalk

the completion of a second central energy plant and the relocation and integration of the utilities

a delay in significant key electrical work due to the insolvency with the original electrical subcontractors

The WRHA said the 388,000 square foot facility will bring new technologies and more space for mothers to watch over their newborn babies if they have to remain apart. The new facility will also allow improved privacy, giving everyone their own room instead of sharing spaces.