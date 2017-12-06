WWII film shooting in Vernon

The Vernon area will be standing in for Italy in a new action film currently shooting in the area.

The production titled Peace is set at the end of the Second World War. The Okanagan Film Commission says the action thriller follows American soldiers as they “set out on the grueling ascent of an Italian mountainside… haunted by their evil sergeant’s cold-blooded murder of a young woman and with an old Italian man of uncertain loyalties as their guide.”

The film is an Enderby Entertainment production produced by Rick Dugdale, who hails from Enderby.

The company was also responsible for the film Blackway which previously brought Anthony Hopkins and Julia Stiles to film in the Enderby area.

Peace will feature actors Alexander Ludwig and Sam Keeley and is being directed by Robert Port.