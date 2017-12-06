Middlesex-London Health Unit warns flu season is picking up

In its latest influenza surveillance report, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting the first two influenza outbreaks of the season and warns that flu activity is on the rise.

Every variable the health unit tracks saw an increase from the week before in the latest report.

Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, influenza outbreaks were reported in a hospital and in a long-term care home. One lab-confirmed case of influenza A and five lab-confirmed cases of influenza B were reported with three of those cases requiring hospitalization.

The health unit is urging anyone who has yet to get the flu shot to be vaccinated as soon as possible.