Dominic LeBlanc, federal fisheries minister, diagnosed with leukemia

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc has leukemia.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, the New Brunswick MP and former Government House Leader said he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in April 2017 after a routine exam revealed unusual white blood cell counts and that he will begin undergoing treatment over the holidays.

“[Chronic lymphocytic leukemia] is a chronic disease in the sense that it must be closely monitored and sometimes treated, but can be controlled,” said Dr. Nicholas Finn, a hematologist-oncologist at the Dr. Georges-L. Dumont University Hospital Centre in New Brunswick, in the statement.

Finn noted it is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults and said that “due to the state of the condition, the minister has the flexibility to schedule treatments in a way that will have minimal impact on his work.”

The treatments are scheduled to wrap up this spring and Finn said he expects LeBlanc will be able to pause treatment for years “with only routine followups.”

LeBlanc said he is grateful for the support and attention he has received from the doctors and his decision to start treatment could not have come at a better time.

The House of Commons is set to rise next week until the end of January for the annual holiday recess.

“Canadians face health challenges much more difficult than this,” LeBlanc said. “I am confident that this will not impact the work I will continue to do for Canadians.”