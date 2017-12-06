Alberta making changes to oil and gas licences

Alberta Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig Boyd and the province’s energy regulator are scheduled to announce changes to how oil and gas licences are granted on Wednesday morning.

Last year, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) made it more difficult to transfer oil and gas well licences after a court ruling that allowed the buyer of a bankrupt company’s assets to avoid acquiring wells with high environmental liabilities.

The AER decided licence transfer applications would be considered “non-routine” under its temporary measures.

Earlier this year, the Alberta Energy Regulator forced Lexin Resources to shut down all production after losing confidence in the company’s ability to operate safely.

The regulator said Lexin failed to comply with multiple orders and didn’t have enough staff to manage its more than 1,600 sites.

Wednesday’s announcement is scheduled to be made at 10:30 a.m.

