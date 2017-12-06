West Kelowna firefighters help knock out hunger
West Kelowna Fire Rescue went door-to-door in their Okanagan community Tuesday night collecting non-perishable food items for the local food bank.
For more than 20 years, West Kelowna firefighters have been helping fill shelves at Christmas.
Assistant Fire Chief Darren Lee said they expect to collect upwards of 400 boxes of food for the Okanagan Community Food Bank.
Firefighters will be out again Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m.
Donations can also be brought directly to the food bank at 2545 Churchill Rd.
