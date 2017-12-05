Plot to assassinate UK Prime Minister Theresa May foiled: reports

British police have managed to foil a plot to kill Prime Minister Theresa May, according to multiple reports.

Two suspects were arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with with “the intention of committing acts of terrorism engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect to that intention.”

The pair intended to bomb their way into the prime minister’s home and then kill her, The Guardian reports.

It is the ninth time U.K. security officials have stopped an alleged Islamist plot this year.

There have also been several successful attacks in the U.K. in 2017.

In March, a man drove a van into a crowd of people on London’s Westminster Bridge, leaving four dead and dozens of others injured.

In May, a suicide bomber set off an explosion in Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert, leaving 23 people dead and injuring more than 500 others.

In June, eight people were killed and 48 others were injured when three men drove a van onto the London Bridge and struck a crowd of pedestrians. They then ran into Borough Market and began stabbing people.