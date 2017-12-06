Canada
December 6, 2017 6:23 am

Test notifynow messages going out in Saskatoon on Wednesday

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The City of Saskatoon is getting people ready for a notifynow test message on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

File / Global News
The City of Saskatoon’s is expected to send out a notifynow test message at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) tests the mass notification system twice a year to help familiarize people with notifynow and assess the efficiency of the database.

Messages can advise people what to do, where to go and what to expect should there be an emergency situation in Saskatoon.

Emergency situations where a real notifynow message would be sent out could be an tornado, hazardous materials spill or plane crash.

People with an unlisted phone number, those who have just moved to Saskatoon and those without a landline, will need to sign-up to receive their notifynow messages.

