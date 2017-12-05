17-year-old skier seriously injured at Lake Louise

An official at the Lake Louise Ski Resort has confirmed STARS was called to the hill Tuesday afternoon after a 17-year-old skier competing at the Nor-Am Cup was injured.

Dan Markham told Global News there was an accident at the resort, and emergency crews were helping the teen.

He said STARS was called to the hill and picked up the skier.

He said he could not comment on the severity of the injury.

The teen’s name is not being released because he is a minor.

More to come…