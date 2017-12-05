Former Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board superintendent charged with fraud
Hamilton police have charged two men with fraud after a lengthy investigation involving the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB).
In May 2016, the Hamilton Police Major Fraud Unit started an investigation into credit card transactions that were made by a former HWDSB superintendent.
As a result of that investigation, 57-year-old Patrick Rocco of Fonthill has been charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000, making a forged document and using a forged document.
In addition, 46-year-old Patrick Elliott of Niagara Falls has been charged with two counts of making a forged document, two counts of using a forged document and two counts of transferring a forged document.
It is alleged that Rocco, with the help of another HWDSB employee, identified as Elliot, falsified documents that were submitted to the United States Department of State relating to citizenship for personal gain.
Rocco and Elliott are scheduled to make their first Court appearances in Hamilton in January 2018.
