December 5, 2017 7:34 pm

Concordia graduate duo use drones to make art

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

A drone in a Concordia University lab as it "paints" using an LED on its fuselage.

Billy Shields/Global News
Julia Zamboni and Bruno Carvalho have a project that ropes in no fewer than three departments at Concordia University — robotics, engineering and art.

It’s a project that uses drones to trace designs in the air with the aid of algorithms more commonly used by airplane pilots.

Sensors on the drones send and receive information to a PC.

Billy Shields/Global News

“I thought about different designs,” Zamboni said. “I thought that this kind of movement for the drones could have precision.”

According to Carvalho, even an experienced drone pilot would struggle to trace usable designs because of the need for precision.

An example of the “spirograph” style images produced by Zamboni and Carvalho.

Julia Zamboni and Bruno Carvalho/ Concordia University

By using sensors, cameras and controlling the drone completely with a PC instead of by hand, the drones can yield designs much like a complex spirograph.

The pair said they can envision expanding the project to incorporate multiple drones or to incorporate drones that would respond to live music, say during a live performance.

