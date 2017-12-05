Concordia graduate duo use drones to make art

Julia Zamboni and Bruno Carvalho have a project that ropes in no fewer than three departments at Concordia University — robotics, engineering and art.

It’s a project that uses drones to trace designs in the air with the aid of algorithms more commonly used by airplane pilots.

“I thought about different designs,” Zamboni said. “I thought that this kind of movement for the drones could have precision.”

According to Carvalho, even an experienced drone pilot would struggle to trace usable designs because of the need for precision.

By using sensors, cameras and controlling the drone completely with a PC instead of by hand, the drones can yield designs much like a complex spirograph.

The pair said they can envision expanding the project to incorporate multiple drones or to incorporate drones that would respond to live music, say during a live performance.