Concordia chancellor donates piece of art to downtown Montreal campus

Concordia University chancellor Jonathan Wener and his wife, Susan Wener, have donated Di-Octo, a kinetic wind sculpture, to the university and the city for Montreal’s 375th anniversary and Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

READ MORE: Montreal celebrating its 375th birthday today

The eight-metre-high 725 kilogram Anthony Howe sculpture stands at the corner of Mackay Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

“It is here, in 1971 at the Henry F. Hall Building that I met my dear wife Susan on her very first day at freshman orientation,” said Wener, in a Concordia University press release.

“Di-Octo is a beautiful, original sculpture whose graceful folding arms are a symbolic greeting for students, faculty, staff, alumni and visitors.”

The kinetic piece of art represents a significant contribution to the city of Montreal and Concordia’s collection of public art.

The inauguration for the sculpture was held Thursday morning and featured Wener, Concordia University president Alan Shepard, president of the Society for the Celebration of Montreal’s 375th Anniversary France Chrétien, Montreal City Coun. Manon Gauthier and Concordia’s vice-president of advancement and external relations, Bram Freedman.

“I love my alma matter Concordia, it is where my most passionate and benevolent work happens,” Wener said.